1 dead after overnight crash on Route 1 in Edison

🚨The crash occurred just after midnight near Route 287

🚨Route 1 remained closed during the morning commute

EDISON — A man was killed in a Route 1 crash just after midnight Tuesday.

Route 1 was closed northbound through much of the morning commute after the crash near Grandview Avenue between a Ford Explorer and a Mitsubishi.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, Makiano Francois, 36, of Irvington, was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

The driver of the Explorer, a 48-year-old Brooklyn man, was treated and released from the hospital.

ALSO READ: Trump border czar would target Murphy for prosecution

Ciccone did not disclose the circumstances of the crash or if any charges have been filed.

Witnesses to the crash are asked to call the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3437.

The crash is the first of the year on Route 1 in Middlesex County, according to State Police records. There were four fatal crashes on Route 1 in Edison in 2024.

