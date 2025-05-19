🚒 Gloucester City residents called 911 about ducks stuck in a drain

🚒 They were not ducks

🚒 The animals were rescued safely

GLOUCESTER CITY — It was the call of the wild in Camden County. Sort of.

Gloucester City firefighters from Battalion 5 and Squad 5 responded Friday night to an animal rescue call on Lambert Avenue, according to the fire department’s Facebook page.

Four baby turkeys were rescued from a storm drain in Gloucester City (Gloucester City FD via Facebook) Four baby turkeys were rescued from a storm drain in Gloucester City (Gloucester City FD via Facebook) loading...

Residents reported that they could hear the sounds of what they thought were ducks stuck in the sewer drain, so they called the fire department for help.

Four baby turkeys were rescued from a storm drain in Gloucester City (Gloucester City FD via Facebook) Four baby turkeys were rescued from a storm drain in Gloucester City (Gloucester City FD via Facebook) loading...

When they shined their flashlights down the drain, they saw the tiny feathered creatures. But they were not ducks. They were four baby turkeys.

The firefighters worked together to successfully rescue all four of them from the drain safely. Plus, there is more to this happy ending.

Four baby turkeys were rescued from a storm drain in Gloucester City (Gloucester City FD via Facebook) Four baby turkeys were rescued from a storm drain in Gloucester City (Gloucester City FD via Facebook) loading...

The babies were also reunited with their mother, the social media post reported.

Many people took to Facebook to praise the Gloucester City firefighters for their kindness and dedication in saving the little turkeys.

Report a correction | Contact our newsroom