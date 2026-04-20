As of this writing, police in Gloucester City are still trying to put together an offal incident that happened Friday afternoon. Yes, it was awful, but it was also offal. As in the entrails and organs left over from slaughtered animals.

Olga Whitman | Getty Images Olga Whitman | Getty Images loading...

You might call this a slop-and-run accident.

Police say a truck driver was on 130 and had to brake hard, causing a large amount of butchered animal remains to slosh out of the uncovered truck and all over the right two lanes. Then they say he simply drove off as if nothing had happened.

Meanwhile, cars had to either drive right through this hideous mess, spreading gore and bone even farther down the highway or fight with other drivers for road space to get around it.

SEE ALSO: These New Jersey roads make commuters the angriest

BrianEKushner | Getty Images BrianEKushner | Getty Images loading...

Whoever's responsible, hightailed it out of there

Police Chief Brian Morrell says the load wasn’t secured properly.

A grainy video caught the mishap, and he added that investigators were trying to enhance it to see if they could get license plate information to find the driver. Morrell says they would like to hold someone responsible for the cleanup.

Adding to this messy mystery is that authorities have no idea where this load of slaughtered animal remains was coming from nor where it was heading to when it spilled.

GemStocks | Getty Images GemStocks | Getty Images loading...

NJ.com reported that after the cleanup by Saturday morning, there was a dark spot on 130 along with some sand and, yes, a lingering odor.

So I’m not sure who has the worse job here. The guy who had to come and do the most vile cleanup of his life, probably fighting to not vomit the entire time. Or the guy who is spending every day hauling butchered, smelly animal entrails from point A to point B.

How overtaxed NJ drivers MacGyver their cars Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈

Average NJ gas prices as of March 31, 2026 AAA Fuel Prices website's average of New Jersey metro areas, comparing gas prices on March 12 to a month and a year ago. As of March 31, the average for regular gas was $3.927, a bit lower than the national average of $4.018. In New Jersey, the average was up more than 4 cents from a week prior, and more than a dollar from a month before. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5