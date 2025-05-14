🔴 Bordentown Township police officer killed in off-duty crash

🔴 He joined the department less than a year ago

🔴 His father also served as a police officer

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (Mercer) — A Bordentown Township police officer has been identified as the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash on Route 31 earlier this week, according to a report.

The Bordentown Township police confirmed that Patrolman Robert Sparano, 23, was killed after he was ejected from his Kawasaki motorcycle, NJ.com reported.

Officer Robert Sparano (Bordentown Township Police via Facebook)

According to Hopewell Township police, a motorcyclist rear-ended a pickup truck while changing lanes on Pennington Road/Route 31 near I-295 around 7:10 p.m. on Monday night.

The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt.

Sparano joined the Bordentown Township police in July 2024 after graduating from the Mercer County Police Academy.

Officer Robert Sparano (Bordentown Township Police via Facebook)

Bordentown Township Mayor Eric Holliday said Sparano followed in his father's footsteps.

"His commitment to protecting others was not only a reflection of his own character, but also a continuation of a legacy of service that runs deep in his family," Holliday said.

Sparano's father served as a police officer for Hopewell Township for 28 years and retired in 2022 with the rank of sergeant, according to a township resolution

Officer Robert Sparano (Bordentown Township Police via Facebook)

