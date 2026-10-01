Every New Jersey homeowner knows the feeling. The property tax bill shows up, you brace yourself, and it's higher. Again.

If you're a senior, there's a program built for exactly that moment. It's called Senior Freeze, and the deadline to apply is Nov. 2.

What Senior Freeze does

The name is a little misleading. Your tax bill doesn't actually freeze. Instead, the state pays you back the increase.

The Treasury explains it this way: take your property taxes billed for the current year, subtract what you were billed in your base year, and the difference comes back to you.

Here's a made-up example. If your base-year bill was $8,000 and your 2025 bill was $9,200, you'd get $1,200 back.

Who qualifies

For this round, the state's eligibility rules say you must:

Be 65 or older on Dec. 31, 2025, or receiving Social Security disability or Railroad Retirement disability benefits by then

Have owned and lived in your home since Dec. 31, 2022, or earlier, and still lived there on Dec. 31, 2025

Have total income of $168,268 or less in 2024 and $172,475 or less in 2025

If you're married and living together, that's combined income.

Mobile home owners can qualify too, based on park site fees. Vacation homes and rentals don't count.

One form, three programs

Senior Freeze is part of the PAS-1, the same application that covers ANCHOR and Stay NJ. The state figures out which benefits you get. You don't have to send proof of property taxes paid with your application. The state will ask if it needs it.

When you'd get paid

This is the catch for anyone who waited. According to the Treasury's payment schedule, people who applied before May 1 started getting checks July 15. If you apply between Sept. 2 and Oct. 31, payments start Dec. 1.

So the sooner you file, the sooner you see the money.

Check your Senior Freeze, ANCHOR or Stay NJ status online with your Social Security number or ITIN and ZIP code. | NJ Division of Taxation screenshot Check your Senior Freeze, ANCHOR or Stay NJ status online with your Social Security number or ITIN and ZIP code. | NJ Division of Taxation screenshot

Need help?

Call the state's Property Tax Relief Hotline at 1-888-238-1233, or check your status online. The Division of Taxation is also holding free in-person filing sessions around the state through October.

In a state where the tax bill only goes one way, this is one of the few programs that pushes back. If you qualify, don't leave it on the table.