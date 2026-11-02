Where We Should Go For Real Adventure

Think about some of the most adventurous things you've ever done. I have a friend who recently went skydiving. She fully admits she's not someone who would normally do something like that, but one day, got the urge to jump out of an airplane and decided to go for it. And she had a BLAST!

I've done parasailing and ziplining, but I don't think I would ever be able to build up enough courage to go skydiving. I'm adventurous, but that's be a little too much for me!

Photo by Filippo Molinari on Unsplash Photo by Filippo Molinari on Unsplash

READ MORE: Feeling overwhelmed, New Jersey? New data reveals when people hit their limit

Whether you've gone bungee jumping, or scuba diving, whitewater rafting, rock climbing, gone up in a hot air balloon, a new report highlights the most adventurous states in America.

And while my friend did go skydiving in South Jersey, and we have lots of hiking trails and places to explore here in the Garden State, we did not land in the top 10 when it comes to adventurous states.

Photo by Brook Anderson on Unsplash Photo by Brook Anderson on Unsplash

Top 10 Most Adventurous States Ranked

So where should we go if we're looking for our next outdoor trip? According to a recent report by Kühl, a high-end outdoor apparel brand, here are the top ten states.

1. Hawaii

2. Alaska

3. Rhode Island

4. Vermont

5. California

6. New Hampshire

7. Colorado

8. Connecticut

9. Oregon

10. Wyoming

NJ beach among best in America for summer vacations U.S. News & World Report compiled a full list of the best beaches in the nation for 2024. The top 22 from that list are included here, beginning with New Jersey. A list of New Jersey's best beaches specifically chosen by you is also included. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant