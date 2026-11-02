How adventurous are we in New Jersey? The most adventurous states for outdoor experiences
Where We Should Go For Real Adventure
Think about some of the most adventurous things you've ever done. I have a friend who recently went skydiving. She fully admits she's not someone who would normally do something like that, but one day, got the urge to jump out of an airplane and decided to go for it. And she had a BLAST!
I've done parasailing and ziplining, but I don't think I would ever be able to build up enough courage to go skydiving. I'm adventurous, but that's be a little too much for me!
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Whether you've gone bungee jumping, or scuba diving, whitewater rafting, rock climbing, gone up in a hot air balloon, a new report highlights the most adventurous states in America.
And while my friend did go skydiving in South Jersey, and we have lots of hiking trails and places to explore here in the Garden State, we did not land in the top 10 when it comes to adventurous states.
Top 10 Most Adventurous States Ranked
So where should we go if we're looking for our next outdoor trip? According to a recent report by Kühl, a high-end outdoor apparel brand, here are the top ten states.
1. Hawaii
2. Alaska
3. Rhode Island
4. Vermont
5. California
6. New Hampshire
7. Colorado
8. Connecticut
9. Oregon
10. Wyoming
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