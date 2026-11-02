Who doesn't love a good cheesesteak?

It's as much about the texture as it is the kind of meat you use.

Of course, I think a so-called chicken cheesesteak is an abomination. It's a substitute for delicious ribeye in the name of somehow making the cheesesteak "healthy."

It's ridiculous.

A properly made cheesesteak, if you understand that meat, dairy, and fat are among the healthiest options, can be delicious, filling, and good for you.

Of course, you need to lose the seed oils, preservatives, and added sugar in the bread. You also need to use real cheese made with rennet.

Once you gather the right ingredients, recreating this Philly favorite is relatively simple.

To be fair, you'll need to block out about an hour to do it right.

If you have a Steak 'n Shake in your area, that's a fast-food chain that actually serves great food, fast. They are the only company in the food industry, or at least they were the first, to hire a chief MAHA officer.

As a result, the seed oils are gone.

They're in 23 states, but not New Jersey yet, so the closest location is in Washington, D.C. So, let's make it at home.

First of all, yes, I love beef, and you could make this exact same recipe with chipped ribeye. But let's stick with pork for now, because it's just that good.

Photo via Bill Spadea & Canva Photo via Bill Spadea & Canva

Start with the onions.

Take a large sweet onion and slice it into rings.

In a skillet over low to medium heat, cook them down until they're almost translucent. Use beef tallow, but don't overdo it.

Toward the end, add a little butter, salt, crushed black pepper, and red pepper flakes.

Once they're cooked, set the onions aside.

Photo via Bill Spadea & Canva Photo via Bill Spadea & Canva

Next, the broccoli rabe.

Cut off the thicker ends of the stalks.

Bring about a half-inch of water to a boil in a large skillet with a cover. Once the water is boiling, lower the heat slightly, add the broccoli rabe, and season with salt.

Cover and let it cook until the rabe turns bright green. Add crushed black pepper and red pepper flakes.

Uncover and let the remaining water cook off, or drain it and add a little extra virgin olive oil. Keep the heat low.

Once the rabe is tender, add a few cloves of crushed garlic. Cook for another 45 seconds, mixing the garlic throughout.

Remove it from the heat and transfer it to a serving bowl.

Photo via Bill Spadea & Canva Photo via Bill Spadea & Canva

It's time for the pork.

In a large skillet, you can use the same one you used for the broccoli rabe, but make sure you've removed all the garlic first. Otherwise, it will burn.

Add some beef tallow and bring the heat to low or medium.

Place your chipped pork on a cutting board. Use a sharp knife to cut it into small pieces, removing any tough pieces of fat along the edges.

Add the pork to the skillet and cook until it's almost completely browned. Season with salt, pepper, and garlic powder.

Now comes the best part: the cheese.

I like to use raw Gouda from the Amish market and raw cheddar.

The PA Dutch Farmers Market also has a Cooper Sharp yellow cheese that will bring you right back to the old-school Cheez Whiz days.

Shred the cheese or cut it into chunks and add it to the meat. Cover the skillet until the cheese melts.

Then uncover and mix everything together.

Photo via Bill Spadea & Canva Photo via Bill Spadea & Canva

Finally, the bread.

I buy Calandra's sandwich rolls. They have only four ingredients: flour, yeast, water, and salt. And the flour is not enriched.

You can toast the rolls if you want, but I usually just add the pork and cheese mixture, a little broccoli rabe, and some of those cooked onions.

Top it with a little ketchup (yes, organic).

It's simple, delicious, and as healthy as any carnivore could expect.

Enjoy.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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