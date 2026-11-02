Halloween has come and gone, but the candy remains. There were so many kids in my neighborhood out trick-or-treating this year. It was a so much fun seeing all the little ones dressed up in their adorable costumes.

I went extra on the candy this year, anticipating a big crowd, and only had a bag or two leftover. I admit, those bags are already gone. There was no way I could walk by Reese's and Hershey bars and just leave them there!

Halloween Candy Shelf Life

But if you have a lot of leftover candy, and kids with pillowcases filled with sweet treats, just how long does Halloween candy last?

Photo by Douglas Clark on Unsplash Photo by Douglas Clark on Unsplash

READ MORE: How New Jersey feels about decorating for Christmas early

How Long Your Halloween Candy Actually Stays Fresh And Edible

There was a very helpful article in USA Today that explained just how long candy stays fresh and overall storage suggestions. Here's what the experts say....

Dark chocolate. One to two years if wrapped in foil and stored in a cool, dry, dark place like a pantry. Milk and white chocolate. Eight to 10 months. Hard candy. Up to a year. Candy corn. Three to six months if opened, nine months if unopened. Gum:. Six to nine months if unopened. Caramel. Six to nine months.

And while the candy in my house didn't last very long, maybe you have a little more self control, and are looking to hold onto it for awhile or spread it out over the coming months!

How New Jersey decorated their homes for Halloween 2026 We asked NJ1015.com readers to show off their decorations for Halloween 2026 and had a hauntingly good time checking them out. Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore

How to make a Jack-o-lantern mimosa It’s super easy to make, very festive, and the perfect way to celebrate Halloween night!

All you need is:

🎃 A bottle of sparkling wine 🎃 An orange 🎃 A knife 🎃 A spoon for scooping 🎃 A straw (unless you’re feeling confident about drinking out of an orange - I wasn’t) Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore