New Jersey residents are the top spenders for kids’ Christmas gifts
When it comes to spending money on the children during the holiday season, no state does it better than the Garden State.
New Jersey Spends More On The Kids At Christmas
A recent study confirms what a lot of New Jersey parents already knew. They spend a lot of money on the kids at Christmas time.
But, in true New Jersey fashion, our parents take spending at the holidays to a new level. No state spends more on the little ones at Christmas than we do.
There was a study done and reported on Fox 6 that ranked each state for the amount of money residents spend on their kids at Christmas time, and New Jersey rose to the top.
New Jersey Tops The List For Christmas Spending On Our Kids
Not to say that we aren't generous, but one of the reasons for our ranking may be the high prices for everything in the Garden State.
Read More: New Jersey Is Among The States With The Most Christmas Spirit
The study says that parents in New Jersey are spending, on average, $712 per child, which is wildly higher than the national average.
Nationally, the average spent per child is $461 per child, so the difference between the rest of the country and New Jersey is stark.
Which States Spend Almost As Much As New Jersey On Kids' Christmas Gifts?
The states that were right behind New Jersey for Christmas spending on the kids are Texas ($659), and Pennsylvania and Massachusetts ($648).
One thing is for sure. Santa Claus must appreciate all the help New Jersey parents give him this time of year. And nothing is too good for our kids.
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