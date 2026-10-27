Is Trunk-or-Treat the Wegovy of Halloween? This shortcut sucks

Remember Halloween? The holiday where kids actually had to get off the couch, walk around the neighborhood, knock on strangers’ doors and nervously wait to see what kind of sugary treat would emerge from the other side?

Yeah, apparently that was too much work.

Welcome to Trunk-or-Treat, the Halloween equivalent of taking the elevator to the second floor. Instead of sending kids out to conquer the neighborhood one porch at a time, we gather a bunch of cars in a parking lot, pop the trunks and let the candy come to them.

Congratulations. You made trick-or-treating boring.

Photo by Haley Phelps on Unsplash toddler wearing snow white costume

The beauty of traditional trick-or-treating was the anticipation.

You knock on a door. You have absolutely no idea what awaits you. Maybe it’s a king-size Snickers. Maybe it’s a handful of those orange-and-black peanut butter kisses that taste like they were manufactured during the Truman administration.

You take your chances. That’s the game.

With Trunk-or-Treat, you can see the next six stops before you even get out of the car. There’s the minivan with the Twizzlers. The SUV handing out lollipops. The pickup truck with the guy who clearly bought his candy at Costco.

Where’s the mystery? Where’s the adventure?

And let’s be honest. The whole thing feels like a participation trophy for Halloween. You don’t have to walk much. You don’t have to climb a single porch step. You barely have to earn that fun-size Kit Kat.

Photo by Conner Baker on Unsplash children standing while holding Jack 'o lantern and wearing costume

It’s the Wegovy of Halloween. The easy way out.

Now, before everybody starts screaming at me, I understand the comparison is imperfect. Weight-loss medications at least serve a legitimate medical purpose. There’s a very good reason to take it even if it makes things easier.

But what exactly is the very good reason behind Trunk-or-Treat? God forbid a child might have to walk an extra three blocks for a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup?

Trunk-or-Treat is a shortcut in search of a problem. With proper supervision traditional trick-or-treating doesn't have to be dangerous.

Photo by Sebbi Strauch on Unsplash assorted chocolate bar on red shelf

Halloween used to be an adventure. Now we park in a lot and make a lap around some open trunks. It’s trick-or-treating with the suspense of a vending machine.

If we’re going to eliminate every inconvenience from childhood, let’s at least be honest about what we’re doing. We’re not improving Halloween. We’re streamlining it until there’s barely anything left.

Sometimes the work is the fun part. The walking, the wondering, the excitement of discovering what’s behind the next door.

You can’t put a price on that anticipation.

New Jersey dogs get into the Halloween spirit Recently, I visited PetCenter in Old Bridge for their Halloween pet costume contest and had a howling good time! Gallery Credit: Steve Trevelise

One of the Top 50 Candy stores in the US is right here in Jersey Black River Candy Shoppe in Chester New Jersey was selected in Food Network Magazine's “America’s 50 Best Candy Stores” a couple of years back and the story went viral online earlier this year.

I decided to take a trip down there for myself to see what they had to offer. Right, when you walk in you feel like you are Charlie about to take over the chocolate factory. Black River Candy Shoppe is a cute little candy shop offering hundreds of different types of candy.

They have old-school childhood candy as well as an incredible selection of newer candy varieties. Candy is displayed in old whiskey barrels, and a lot of their candy is sold in bulk by the pound. It is located in downtown Chester right off of Main Street. Check out the photos from my recent visit: Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson