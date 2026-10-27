If you haven’t tried a Mr. Subs, a new one just opened in NJ

Anyone remember the fat sandwich craze that came about because of the food trucks that were parked at Rutgers University?

Everyone and their brother eventually had a version of a fat sandwich where they’d pile fries and onion rings and mozzarella sticks all into one creation.

Well it must be something about Rutgers and sandwiches.

A New Jersey sub shop that started in a Rutgers University dorm room is continuing to expand, bringing its own sandwiches to a new part of the Garden State.

@mrsubs via Instagram @mrsubs via Instagram

Nj.com reports Mr. Subs has opened a new location in Morristown, adding to its growing lineup of shops across New Jersey.

The business was started by three longtime friends who came up with the idea while living in a Rutgers dorm. What began as a college venture has grown into a local sandwich chain with a loyal following.

According to the company, its bread is baked fresh daily at its own bakery, and it uses fresh produce and a variety of deli meats to make its sandwiches.

The menu features traditional cold subs, including Italian and roast beef, along with specialty cheesesteaks and more over-the-top creations. And yes, their own fat sandwich, The Fat Mr. Sub, for example, combines cheesesteak, mozzarella sticks, fries, lettuce, tomato, ketchup and mayo on a seeded roll.

@mrsubs via Instagram @mrsubs via Instagram

Before the Morristown opening, which you’ll find at 66 South Street, Mr. Subs already had locations in East Brunswick, Bound Brook, Cranbury, North Brunswick, Rahway, South Plainfield, Englishtown and Jersey City.

The expansion brings the Rutgers-born sandwich business farther into North Jersey, while its existing locations continue to serve customers throughout Central Jersey and beyond.

The company says it hopes to keep expanding across the state, allowing more New Jersey residents to see what the Mr. Subs following is all about.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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