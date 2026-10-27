Can we agree to put Mischief Night in the grave?
Okay, New Jersey, it’s time for some real talk.
Halloween is just days away, we’ve all been enjoying the fun aspects of spooky season like the costumes, candy, and decorations, but there’s one part we need to have a real talk about.
The mischief.
Now there’s a disagreement throughout the Garden State on what to call the night before Halloween. Goosey night, Mischief Night, Devil’s Night, or - for some reason - Cabbage Night. Whatever you call it, it has to be cancelled.
It’s time we stopped pranking neighbors.
Popular tactics are tossing toilet paper over trees, dismantling decorations, or throwing eggs at cars parked outside, and let’s be honest: none of these are humorous.
I can say this having been a victim of an egging, myself.
Someone threw eggs at my old car and the yolks froze on the rearview mirror and the bumper. To what end?
Sure, you get the childish thrill of doing something you aren't supposed to do, but let’s think about it a second further: it’s likely that someone on the street has a camera.
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So set aside the thought that the act is fully obnoxious and let it sink in that you’re going to get caught.
There are so many better ways you could be spending your evening on Oct. 30, just watch a horror movie instead. Let's keep Mischief Night in the past.
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.