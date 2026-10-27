👇Read some quick thoughts about my fall Pine barrens drive and look at my gallery of photos below!👇

I had a meeting in Toms River and no good reason to take the scenic route.

I took it anyway.

The beauty of fall in the Pine Barrens is a subtle one. You won’t find the blazing hillsides of North Jersey down here. Just some color scattered across a background of endless green pitch pine. You have to slow down to see it.

So I did.

Closed for the season

First stop: White Dotte Dairy Bar & Grill, where Routes 38 and 206 meet in Southampton. I’ve driven past it for years on my way up 206 from Mays Landing to the Trenton area, always promising myself I’d stop next time.

Today was supposed to be next time. Then I saw the “Closed for the Season” sign in the window.

The place is a Burlington County institution. According to Philadelphia magazine, White Dotte spent more than five decades doubling as a dairy bar and an electronics shop. It’ll have to wait until next season.

Down Magnolia Road

I headed east on Route 530 and turned right onto Magnolia Road, past Pemberton Lake. A little farther on was an old blueberry stand, clearly closed for the season, but still proudly flying the American flag.

Ong’s Hat: On the map, but not really there

Magnolia Road leads to the ghost town of Ong’s Hat. It still shows up on plenty of maps, but today it’s just trees. Local legend says the name came from a man named Ong whose hat ended up stuck high in a pine tree.

The only thing really there now is the northern end of the Batona Trail, the pink-blazed path the Batona Hiking Club of Philadelphia built in 1961. Batona is short for “back to nature.” The sign at the trailhead says Bass River State Forest is 53 miles away.

I had my hiking poles in the car. I also had a meeting. Maybe not all 53 miles anyway.

Old meets new at Four Mile Circle

Just off the circle where Routes 70 and 72 meet, Billy Boy’s Four Mile Tavern sits right next door to a Wawa.

So here’s my plan for the near future. Stop at Wawa, get a Shorti, take a short hike, then head back to Billy Boy’s for a Billy Big Burger and Jersey Devil Clams.

One last stop on the shoulder

Back on Route 70, I pulled onto the shoulder to grab a shot of Lebanon Lake in Browns Mills, glistening in the sun.

Next time, I’m hiking.

Fall in the Pine Barrens: Ong’s Hat, Batona Trail and lakes Fall foliage in New Jersey’s Pine Barrens, from White Dotte in Southampton to Pemberton Lake, Ong’s Hat, the Batona Trail and Lebanon Lake off Route 70. Gallery Credit: Eric "EJ" Johnson