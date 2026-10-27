Over $250,000 raised at North Jersey’s first Komen breast cancer walk
What a morning at the South Mountain Reservation in West Orange, NJ. The sun was shining bright, but it was chilly when I got there around 8 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25. Cold enough where some people needed to wear gloves.
But that chill didn't last long as more and more people arrived to what would be a very electrified event for the fight against breast cancer. The sea of pink across the field and between the tents was simply amazing.
And that excitement continued throughout the morning as more gathered for the Susan G. Komen North Jersey MORE THAN PINK Walk. The first time in this area, but certainly not the last.
In fact, the turnout was so large that the overflow parking lots were filling up. If anything, I think they need a larger space for next year. But that's a welcomed problem to have for an event like this. I myself was amazed by the turnout and it was so great to see.
Emotional speeches, and huge dollars
It was such an honor to be asked to host the walk. But what stood out the most was hearing the stories of survival. It was such a powerful morning, and I was so happy to see the sheer number of people who came out to help raise funds so we can keep the fight against breast cancer strong.
Over $250,000 raised. Simply incredible! (see the recap video below).
Ways to help
Komen.org is the place to go for all ways you can help support the cause and to get us that much closer to ridding this world from breast cancer. And remember, nobody should ever have to fight breast cancer alone.
Significant or historical events in New Jersey for October (chronological order)
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander
Scudder Falls Bridge walkway photos: Ewing NJ to PA fall walk
Gallery Credit: Eric "EJ" Johnson
The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.