What a morning at the South Mountain Reservation in West Orange, NJ. The sun was shining bright, but it was chilly when I got there around 8 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25. Cold enough where some people needed to wear gloves.

But that chill didn't last long as more and more people arrived to what would be a very electrified event for the fight against breast cancer. The sea of pink across the field and between the tents was simply amazing.

And that excitement continued throughout the morning as more gathered for the Susan G. Komen North Jersey MORE THAN PINK Walk. The first time in this area, but certainly not the last.

In fact, the turnout was so large that the overflow parking lots were filling up. If anything, I think they need a larger space for next year. But that's a welcomed problem to have for an event like this. I myself was amazed by the turnout and it was so great to see.

Mike Brant TSM Mike Brant TSM

Mike Brant TSM Mike Brant TSM

Mike Brant TSM Mike Brant TSM

Emotional speeches, and huge dollars

It was such an honor to be asked to host the walk. But what stood out the most was hearing the stories of survival. It was such a powerful morning, and I was so happy to see the sheer number of people who came out to help raise funds so we can keep the fight against breast cancer strong.

Over $250,000 raised. Simply incredible! (see the recap video below).

Ways to help

Komen.org is the place to go for all ways you can help support the cause and to get us that much closer to ridding this world from breast cancer. And remember, nobody should ever have to fight breast cancer alone.

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for October (chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of October. Some new events have been added for 2026. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Scudder Falls Bridge walkway photos: Ewing NJ to PA fall walk A fall walk across the Delaware River on the Scudder Falls Bridge walkway, from Lower Makefield, Pennsylvania, to Ewing and back. See the 1799 House, the view upriver from the middle of the bridge, and the D&R Canal towpath, all photographed on a sunny October afternoon with no filters. Gallery Credit: Eric "EJ" Johnson

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.