It's one thing to love candy corn, but does anyone actually want to smell like it?

Well, apparently that answer is yes! Brach's is celebrating the fall season with a brand-new candy corn fragrance that smells like a freshly opened bag of candy corn!

Candy Corn Frangrance Coming This Fall

It's called Ode to Candy Corn with two limited-edition drops on September 22nd and

October 1st, and candy corn lovers are super excited.

Get our free mobile app

It's funny, candy corn is one of those Halloween treats that people tend to have strong opinions about. You either love it or hate it.

With candy corn already on shelves throughout the state, I came across a study ranking the states that love candy corn the most, and New Jersey didn't make the top 10.

Read More: Pumpkin spice lovers won’t want to miss this New Jersey fall event

Candy Corn Consumption

Utah came in at number one, followed by Iowa, Kansas, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Michigan, Colorado, Oklahoma, and Minnesota.

So, it looks like we have a more moderate love affair with candy corn here in the Garden State. And that's actually good news for those of us who do love it, because we don't be fighting over the last bag on the shelf anytime soon.

And yes, I'll admit it, I'm one of those people who loves candy corn! However, I won't be purchasing the fragrance! I love eating it, but smelling like it is a little much!!

Jersey Shore Sounds Off on Worst Halloween Candy What is the worst candy to receive while trick-or-treating? Gallery Credit: Buehler

One of the Top 50 Candy stores in the US is right here in Jersey Black River Candy Shoppe in Chester New Jersey was selected in Food Network Magazine's “America’s 50 Best Candy Stores” a couple of years back and the story went viral online earlier this year.

I decided to take a trip down there for myself to see what they had to offer. Right, when you walk in you feel like you are Charlie about to take over the chocolate factory. Black River Candy Shoppe is a cute little candy shop offering hundreds of different types of candy.

They have old-school childhood candy as well as an incredible selection of newer candy varieties. Candy is displayed in old whiskey barrels, and a lot of their candy is sold in bulk by the pound. It is located in downtown Chester right off of Main Street. Check out the photos from my recent visit: Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson