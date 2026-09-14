How much does New Jersey love candy corn? Enough to smell like it?
It's one thing to love candy corn, but does anyone actually want to smell like it?
Well, apparently that answer is yes! Brach's is celebrating the fall season with a brand-new candy corn fragrance that smells like a freshly opened bag of candy corn!
Candy Corn Frangrance Coming This Fall
It's called Ode to Candy Corn with two limited-edition drops on September 22nd and
October 1st, and candy corn lovers are super excited.
It's funny, candy corn is one of those Halloween treats that people tend to have strong opinions about. You either love it or hate it.
With candy corn already on shelves throughout the state, I came across a study ranking the states that love candy corn the most, and New Jersey didn't make the top 10.
Read More: Pumpkin spice lovers won’t want to miss this New Jersey fall event
Candy Corn Consumption
Utah came in at number one, followed by Iowa, Kansas, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Michigan, Colorado, Oklahoma, and Minnesota.
So, it looks like we have a more moderate love affair with candy corn here in the Garden State. And that's actually good news for those of us who do love it, because we don't be fighting over the last bag on the shelf anytime soon.
And yes, I'll admit it, I'm one of those people who loves candy corn! However, I won't be purchasing the fragrance! I love eating it, but smelling like it is a little much!!
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