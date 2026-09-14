What To Expect At Wild West City This Fall

Summer may be winding down, but the adventure is still going strong at Wild West City!

If you're looking for something fun to do with the family this fall, why not head out West...right here in New Jersey! Wild West City has been around for decades, bringing the Old West to life through storytelling, live performances, and lots of action.

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With the kids back in school, the weekend schedule is now in full swing. Wild West City is open Saturdays and Sundays from 10:30 am to 5 pm, offering families an entertaining day filled with Western adventure!

And with Halloween just around the corner, the excitement continues with family-friendly Hallween fun! Kids are invited to trick-or-treat and take part in the costume contest.

"Hit the trail to our ghost town, enjoy nonstop Western entertainment with a Halloween twist all day Saturday and Sunday in October."

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Family Halloween Fun At New Jersey's Wild West City

Spooky Days & Haunted Nights Wild West Fest will be taking place October 2nd - November 1st.



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So, if you're looking for a fun way to spend the weekend, round up the family and head to Wild West City! For more information and to purchase your tickets, click HERE.

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