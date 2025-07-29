These New Jersey hospitals shine in national rankings this year
Out of 96 hospitals in New Jersey evaluated by U.S. News — 11 are recognized as Best Regional Hospitals for 2025-2026.
U.S. News also ranked hospitals in the New York and Philadelphia metro areas.
The number 1 hospital in New Jersey is Hackensack University Medical Center at Hackensack Meridian Health.
This is the 36th year of the annual study, which did a regional evaluation of hospitals.
It recognized 504 Best Regional Hospitals across 49 states and 95 metro areas with “superior outcomes," including the following in New Jersey:
Hackensack University Medical Center at Hackensack Meridian Health
30 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601
The number 1 hospital in New Jersey, Hackensack University Medical Center is also the “first hospital in New Jersey to ever be ranked a Top 20 Hospital nationally and for clinical excellence.”
Hackensack University Medical Center is nationally ranked in 10 adult specialties and in 3 children's specialties.
Morristown Medical Center Atlantic Health System
100 Madison Ave., Morristown, NJ 07960
Regionally Ranked 2 in New Jersey, Recognized in Northern New Jersey, 9 in New York
Morristown Medical Center Atlantic Health System in Morristown is nationally ranked in 5 adult specialties and rated high performing in 3 adult specialties and 23 procedures and conditions.
It is a general medical and surgical facility.
The evaluation also includes data from Goryeb Children's Hospital.
Overlook Medical Center
99 Beauvoir Ave., Summit, NJ 07901
Regionally Ranked 3 in New Jersey, Recognized in Central New Jersey, 14 in New York
Overlook Medical Center Atlantic Health System in Summit is rated high performing in 5 adult specialties and 15 procedures and conditions. It is a general medical and surgical facility.
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick
1 Robert Wood Johnson Place New Brunswick, NJ 08901
Regionally Ranked 4 in New Jersey, Recognized in Central Jersey, 17 in New York
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick is nationally ranked in 2 pediatric specialties and rated high performing in 3 adult specialties and 16 procedures and conditions. It is a general medical and surgical facility. It is a teaching hospital.
The evaluation also includes data from Bristol-Myers Squibb Children's Hospital.
Jersey Shore University Medical Center at Hackensack Meridian Health
1945 NJ-33, Neptune City, NJ 07753
Regionally Ranked 5 in New Jersey, Recognized in Central New Jersey, 19 in New York
Jersey Shore University Medical Center at Hackensack Meridian Health in Neptune is nationally ranked in 3 pediatric specialties and rated high performing in 3 adult specialties and 14 procedures and conditions. It is a general medical and surgical facility. It is a teaching hospital.
The evaluation also includes data from K. Hovnanian Children's Hospital.
The Valley Hospital
4 Valley Health Plaza, Paramus, NJ 07652
(For GPS use: 650 Winters Avenue, Paramus, NJ 07652)
Regionally Ranked 6 in New Jersey, Recognized in Northern New Jersey, 22 in New York
The Valley Hospital in Paramus, NJ is rated high performing in 1 adult specialty and 12 procedures and conditions. It is a general medical and surgical facility.
The Valley Hospital is a fully accredited, acute-care, not-for-profit hospital serving more than 440,000 people in 32 towns in Bergen County and adjoining communities.
Cooper University Health Care-Camden in Camden
1 Cooper Plaza, Camden, NJ 08103
Regionally Ranked 7 in New Jersey, Recognized in Southern New Jersey, 7 in Philadelphia
Cooper University Health Care-Camden is rated high performing in 14 adult procedures and conditions. It is a general medical and surgical facility. It is a teaching hospital. The evaluation also includes data from Childen's Regional Hospital at Cooper.
Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston
94 Old Short Hills Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039
Regionally Ranked 8 in New Jersey, Recognized in Northern New Jersey, 23 in New York
Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston is rated high performing in 11 adult procedures and conditions. It is a general medical and surgical facility. It is a teaching hospital.
AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus
1925 Pacific Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Regionally Ranked 9 in New Jersey, Recognized in Southern New Jersey
in Atlantic City is rated high performing in 11 adult procedures and conditions. It is a general medical and surgical facility. The evaluation also includes data from AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-Mainland Campus.
Englewood Hospital
350 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631
Regionally Ranked 10 (tie) in New Jersey, Recognized in Northern Jersey, 24 in New York
Englewood Hospital in Englewood is rated high performing in 9 adult procedures and conditions. It is a general medical and surgical facility.
Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center in Plainsboro
1 Plainsboro Rd, Plainsboro Township, NJ 08536
Regionally Ranked 10 (tie) in New Jersey, Recognized in Central Jersey, 24 in New York
Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center in Plainsboro is rated high performing in 9 adult procedures and conditions. It is a general medical and surgical facility.
Methodology for NJ Best Hospitals by U.S. News
U.S. News evaluated the performance of more than 4,400 hospitals, on objective measures such as risk-adjusted mortality rates, preventable complications and level of nursing care.
The Best Hospitals Specialty rankings methodology and "Procedures and Conditions" ratings methodology measure patient outcomes using data from over 800 million records of patient care.
This year, U.S. News added ratings in two new cohorts, Heart Arrhythmia and Pacemaker Implantation, to the existing Procedures and Conditions ratings, for a new total of 22 ratings.
