A new bar restaurant is the third and final tenant to sign onto the revamped commissary building at the former Fort Monmouth property.

Baseline Social has been envisioned as a 17,100-square-foot “immersive dining and entertainment experience” from the same team that created Deal Lake Bar + Co in Loch Harbor.

Baseline Social bar restaurant planned at The Commissary at Baseline Fort Monmouth Oceanport (courtesy Denholtz Properties) Baseline Social rendering (courtesy Denholtz Properties) loading...

Among the planned features of Baseline Social are a 3,700-square-foot entertainment section containing five virtual golf bays with full-swing technology and an LED TV viewing wall.

Baseline Social bar restaurant planned at The Commissary at Baseline Fort Monmouth Oceanport (courtesy Denholtz Properties) Baseline Social rendering (courtesy Denholtz Properties) loading...

There will also be a 38-seat platform lounge that can accommodate live music or private events and an outdoor bar and lounge section with infrared heaters and a fire pit lounge.

The restaurant has an anticipated opening date in spring 2023, joining two neighbors within the revamped commissary building.

Baseline at the Commissary (courtesy Denholtz Properties) Fort Monmouth redevelopment in Oceanport restaurant bar brewery Baseline at the Commissary (courtesy Denholtz Properties) loading...

Birdsmouth Beer, a craft brewery and tasting room, just had its grand opening this month, after being first to sign on with Denholtz Properties for The Commissary at Baseline.

In September, a lease was signed with MGT Foods.

The third-generation family business — behind brands like Mr. Green Tea Ice Cream, Mr. Mochi, The Bear & The Rat Cool Treats for Dogs and Eat Mud Non-Dairy Ice Cream - plans to begin production in the Oceanport space next year.

Baseline Social is being opened by BarCo Brands — founded by Andrea Pappas, Greg Bartz and Phil Villapiano and joined this year by Tim McMahon. The group had been looking to open a second restaurant and bar when it locked in on this location.

Baseline Social bar restaurant planned at The Commissary at Baseline Fort Monmouth Oceanport (courtesy Denholtz Properties) Baseline Social rendering (courtesy Denholtz Properties) loading...

Denholtz Properties will now focus attention on its second parcel at the decommissioned base — a redevelopment of the former Fort Monmouth Warehouse District.

Baseline Social bar restaurant planned at The Commissary at Baseline Fort Monmouth Oceanport (courtesy Denholtz Properties) Baseline Social rendering (courtesy Denholtz Properties) loading...

Construction on more than 72,000 square feet spread across three buildings has been scheduled for completion in 2023.

Before the military base was shuttered in 2011, The Commissary was a 53,700-square-foot Army supermarket.

The Warehouse District previously included five administrative buildings and warehouses that dated back to the 1940s and 1950s, The Two River Times reported.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.

Data for 2022 from January through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that South Jersey has been seeing homes hit the market and sell in less than a month, on average.

Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties in North and Central Jersey.

All but two counties have seen houses go for more than the list price, on average, this year.

Remembering Allaire State Park's majestic dinosaurs for what they were Incredible works of art that were never intended to be found, located in Wall Township, NJ.

Say you’re from Jersey without saying you’re from Jersey These are everyday expressions that only someone from New Jersey would get. What else should be on this list?

