New bar, restaurant set for old Fort Monmouth site in Oceanport, NJ
A new bar restaurant is the third and final tenant to sign onto the revamped commissary building at the former Fort Monmouth property.
Baseline Social has been envisioned as a 17,100-square-foot “immersive dining and entertainment experience” from the same team that created Deal Lake Bar + Co in Loch Harbor.
Among the planned features of Baseline Social are a 3,700-square-foot entertainment section containing five virtual golf bays with full-swing technology and an LED TV viewing wall.
There will also be a 38-seat platform lounge that can accommodate live music or private events and an outdoor bar and lounge section with infrared heaters and a fire pit lounge.
The restaurant has an anticipated opening date in spring 2023, joining two neighbors within the revamped commissary building.
Birdsmouth Beer, a craft brewery and tasting room, just had its grand opening this month, after being first to sign on with Denholtz Properties for The Commissary at Baseline.
In September, a lease was signed with MGT Foods.
The third-generation family business — behind brands like Mr. Green Tea Ice Cream, Mr. Mochi, The Bear & The Rat Cool Treats for Dogs and Eat Mud Non-Dairy Ice Cream - plans to begin production in the Oceanport space next year.
Baseline Social is being opened by BarCo Brands — founded by Andrea Pappas, Greg Bartz and Phil Villapiano and joined this year by Tim McMahon. The group had been looking to open a second restaurant and bar when it locked in on this location.
Denholtz Properties will now focus attention on its second parcel at the decommissioned base — a redevelopment of the former Fort Monmouth Warehouse District.
Construction on more than 72,000 square feet spread across three buildings has been scheduled for completion in 2023.
Before the military base was shuttered in 2011, The Commissary was a 53,700-square-foot Army supermarket.
The Warehouse District previously included five administrative buildings and warehouses that dated back to the 1940s and 1950s, The Two River Times reported.
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
