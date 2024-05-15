Brewery near Jersey Shore opens huge new location Thursday

Ludlam Island Brewery had been operating on Stoney Court in Ocean View, New Jersey for years. Then it happily had to close down.

That’s right, not sadly. Happily.

Because while some Garden State breweries have gone out of business this year, Ludlam had to close while they were moving into much bigger digs. Owner William Topley took over a former bowling alley and launched a big renovation project. But it’s even bigger than Topley first envisioned.

The new location of Ludlam Island Brewery is a few miles west in Woodbine. They’re having a Grand Opening party this Thursday evening and then will open to the public Friday May 17 at noon. You’ll find the new place at 2051 Dennisville-Petersburg Road in Woodbine roughly 10 miles west of Sea Isle City.

So how big did they go? They decided they wanted to create a space for events and private parties. There’s plenty of room for indoor dining. Then an enormous outdoor deck on top of all that.

It has a larger brewing area for greater capacity. A full bar is going to offer local spirits such as Philadelphia-distilled Siembra Azul Tequila and Rusted Revolver Gin made in Atlantic City. Plus a full kitchen that Topley is proud of.

We’re aiming for something completely new to South Jersey. We’ve created a Beer Fest/Food Truck Vibe in a relaxed atmosphere,” Topley told nj.com. “With the help of Chef Kevin Cronin, Ludlam developed a BBQ menu featuring pulled pork, brisket, ribs, sandwiches, and other classic smokehouse favorites, as well as new items unique to the brewery.

For the new Ludlam Island Brewery moving into a former bowling alley may have been a perfect move. They will be open daily from noon until 9:00 p.m..

