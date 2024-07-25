Broken wind turbine blade ‘crisis’ fuels NJ beach disaster fears

💨 Fiberglass wind turbine blade breaks off Massachusetts coast

💨 Save LBI demands halt to all NJ offshore wind projects

💨 Blade manufacturer has had problems before

LONG BEACH — A New Jersey anti-wind group is demanding the state stop giving the green light to new offshore wind projects as pieces of fiberglass continue to wash up on the beaches of Nantucket.

The renewed calls for a moratorium on awards from the state Board of Public Utilities came from nonprofit Save Long Beach Island on Monday, several days after a wind turbine blade broke off the coast of Massachusetts.

Piece of a broken wind turbine blade on a Nantucket beach (nantucket-ma.gov) Piece of a broken wind turbine blade on a Nantucket beach (nantucket-ma.gov) loading...

Bob Stern, president and co-founder of Save LBI, said a moratorium was needed because the incident in Nantucket showed what could happen when critical issues in plans for offshore wind projects are not addressed.

“The incident is a stark reminder of the many potential disasters offshore wind turbines can pose to the shore and the marine environment, and adds to the concerns already raised regarding turbine visibility, reduced breeze, and airborne noise,” said Stern.

Proposed Atlantic Shores wind farm projects (BOEM) Proposed Atlantic Shores wind farm projects (BOEM) loading...

Save LBI said significant concerns haven't been tackled regarding the proposed Atlantic Shores South projects such as the risk of turbine component failures, turbine resistance to hurricanes, possible debris patterns, and ensuring that effective communication channels are in place in case of an incident.

The two adjacent Atlantic Shores wind farms would include over 350 wind turbines less than nine miles off the coast of Long Beach Island. The developer is seeking approval from the BPU.

The BPU declined to comment on the request for a moratorium due to pending litigation, according to spokesman Bailey Lawrence. Two other anti-wind groups sued to overturn the approval of other offshore wind projects earlier this year.

A broken offshore wind turbine off the Massachusetts coast (nantucket-ma.gov/GE Verona) A broken offshore wind turbine off the Massachusetts coast (nantucket-ma.gov/GE Verona) loading...

Broken wind turbine blade "crisis"

All beaches along the south shore of Nantucket Island were closed for four days after a fiberglass wind turbine broke on July 13. Another large chunk of the blade fell off on July 18.

Swimming in the area was dangerous because "significant sharp debris" from the blade had been seen floating in the water, according to a public advisory from the township.

(Vineyard Wind project) (Vineyard Wind project) loading...

Nantucket has been giving regular updates on what it has labeled the "Vineyard Wind Turbine Blade Crisis." The Vineyard Wind project consists of 62 wind turbines off the coast of Massachusetts that could power 400,000 homes.

The township's select board said the incident was a "catastrophe" in a statement on Wednesday.

"This emergency has also revealed the inadequacy of Vineyard Wind’s coordination and

communication," said the statement.

Not the first time a GE Verona blade broke apart

The 351-foot-long blade weighing 57 tons was manufactured by GE Verona, according to a statement from Vineyard Winds.

Another blade manufactured by GE Verona broke off an offshore wind turbine located off the coast of the United Kingdom earlier this year, Reuters reported. Similar incidents reportedly happened at wind farms on land in Germany and Sweden in recent years.

Giant wind turbine blades for the Vineyard Winds project are stacked on racks in New Bedford, Mass. 7/11/23 (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) Giant wind turbine blades for the Vineyard Winds project are stacked on racks in New Bedford, Mass. 7/11/23 (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) loading...

