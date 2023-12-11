The holiday season is here throughout New Jersey. It is that time of year when all corners of the state transform into a magical holiday wonderland.

And it's no different when it comes to New Jersey's retail environment. Stores big and small prepare for this time of year, many of which hold great sales leading up to Christmas Day.

Of course, nothing would be complete without holiday decorations and music to make the atmosphere simply perfect. And with all the stores around New Jersey today, there's certainly no shortage of retail magic in the air.

With that said, the landscape has also changed quite a bit over the years. For example, so many stores that used to exist in New Jersey are now just a distant memory.

And almost all of them were a part of the holiday landscape. Before we check out this nostalgic and unique K-Mart jingle that was played during the holidays in New Jersey, let's first look at all those stores that used to be part of the Christmas season throughout The Garden State.

A K-Mart Throwback

So many memories, especially during the holiday season. Of course, not all of them had store-specific jingles or songs played during this time of year.

K-Mart, however, was one of the exceptions. One such tune was played in stores all throughout the Garden State well before many of us were even born, and was included as part of their holiday mix.

Some of you who are a little older may remember this while shopping at the former retail giant. Although this video is nearly two hours long, the very beginning is what makes it unique to K-Mart (although, feel free to listen to it in its entirety for the true K-Mart holiday experience from the 1970s).

Video credit - Relaxation & Stress Relief via YouTube

