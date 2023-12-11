GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A Florida woman who had been avoiding police for more than a week has been caught and charged with multiple offenses including theft and assault against law enforcement, according to officials.

Ebony Gomez, 31, stole packages from the front porches of several homes in Gloucester Township on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2, police say.

Officers identified the Jacksonville resident as the suspect, and her vehicle, by observing surveillance video from the neighborhoods. In one incident, she falsely identified herself as a delivery driver who had made a delivery by mistake, police say.

On Dec. 8, Gomez was driving with unrestrained children in her vehicle but fled from a motor vehicle stop, according to officials. During a check of the area, Gomez was spotted, and she fled again, striking and injuring a police officer with her Dodge Journey.

Gloucester Township Police Department Gloucester Township Police Department loading...

Police say Gomez was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal Service in nearby Monroe Township on Monday. She was processed and remanded to Camden County Jail.

Gomez was charged with theft of movable property, aggravated assault against law enforcement, endangering the welfare of a child, and eluding.

Police are urging residents to do their best to retrieve their delivered packages as soon as they arrive. Residents and businesses in Gloucester Township can register their doorbell camera or CCTV camera with the police department.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ’s most hated Christmas decorations Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski

LOOK: Holiday gift crazes and fads of the past century Stacker compiled a list of toy crazes from the past 100 years. Gallery Credit: Jennnifer Billock