NJ man arrested 2 weeks after hit-and-run killed girl and dog

⚫ NJ man charged after deadly hit and run

⚫ Girl and dog were in crosswalk when hit

⚫ Police say the driver left, then returned

WEST WINDSOR — A 65-year-old township man has been criminally charged, roughly two weeks after a hit-and-run killed a 12-year-old pedestrian and her dog.

Iftekhar Hossain was arrested on Friday, according to West Windsor police, and charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, stemming from the incident late last month.

West Windsor 7th grader Ananta Ahuja, was struck with her pet on Nov. 27 around 5:30 p.m., while halfway across the intersection of Rabbit Hill Road at Abbington Lane, police have said.

Mercer County Canva loading...

Ahuja was rushed to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after.

The dog died at the scene.

Police had previously confirmed that the incident involved a man driving a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee, without initially identifying Hossain.

West Windsor deadly hit and run (Google Maps, Canva) West Windsor deadly hit and run (Google Maps, Canva) loading...

Investigators then found that he had left the scene after hitting the girl and dog, failing to call first responders.

They have said that neither speeding nor cell phone use were factors in the crash.

Hossain returned to the intersection, about ten minutes later, police have said.

He was also ticketed for the following driving offenses:

⚫ failure to yield to pedestrian in crosswalk

⚫ careless driving

⚫motorist hitting domestic animal to stop; report

⚫ leaving the scene of an accident

⚫ failure to report an accident

Hossain was taken to Mercer County jail on Friday, pending a detention hearing.

Following Ahuja's death, counselors were made available at Community Middle School, where she was a student in the West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional district.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: 23 Child Actors Who Died Young Stacker compiled a list of 23 child actors who died young using various sources, including news articles, interviews, and more. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Biggest Celebrity Breakups of 2023 Discover the celebrity couples who called it quits in 2023. Gallery Credit: Ryan Reichard

Marvel Actor Yearbook Photos See what Marvel’s stars looked like in their early years.