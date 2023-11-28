12-year-old girl and pet dog killed on West Windsor, NJ road
🚨 The 12-year-old girl and her dog were crossing a road
🚨 No charges have been announced against the driver
WEST WINDSOR — A 12-year-old girl and a dog died after being struck by a vehicle late Monday afternoon.
West Windsor police said Ananta Ahuja was hit by a Jeep Cherokee while crossing Rabbit Hill Road at Abbington Lane around 5:35 p.m.
First responders arrived to find the pair lying on the roadway and pronounced the dog dead.
Ananta was taken to Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
Call for witnesses
West Windsor-Plainsboro schools Superintendent David Aderhold told New Jersey 101.5 that Anata was a 7th grader at Community Middle School.
School counselors, case managers, and staff from Rutgers University Behavioral Health Care will be available for students in the school's media center.
"Our condolences go out to her family and friends," Aderhold said in an email to the community.
Police have not released the identity of the 65-year-old West Windsor man driving the Jeep. The investigation continues.
Police asked anyone with information about the crash to call 609-799-1222 or the department's anonymous tipline at 609-799-0452.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
LOOK: Popular NJ state park campground to close in 2024
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
These are the long-gone NJ mall stores we miss the most
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
Here's how NJ prices have changed: Now, 10, 20 years ago
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt