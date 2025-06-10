A Morris County high school teacher has been accused of sexually assaulting a student who she tutored.

Morris Knolls High School teacher Alyssa Perry, 35, of Rockaway Township, is facing two counts of second-degree sexual assault and one count of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child. Officials say she has been suspended from teaching.

In March, a Morris Knolls High School administrator reported inappropriate behavior by one of the school's teachers to the Denville Police Department and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.

Perry sexually assaulted a then-17-year-old student at her home on two occasions between February and March 2025, according to authorities.

After she was charged on June 6, she was released with monitoring conditions that forbid contact with the victim, other students, or the school.

Officials say the school district is cooperating with authorities in the ongoing investigation.

