Amazon delivery driver in NJ arrested, found inside house, cops say

🚚 An Amazon deliveryman left a package at a Denville home and with an open door

🚚 The driver went back to the house and went inside

🚚 The homeowner came home and found their Amazon delivery and deliveryman

DENVILLE – An Amazon driver was arrested by Denville police after he was found inside a house.

Denville police told NJ.com the driver went to the house on Arden Road to make a delivery Monday evening and left after taking notice of a door that was partially open.

After delivering the package, the driver, identified by TAP into Denville as Leebert Michel, 28, of The Bronx, returned and went into the house.

The homeowner returned home and found Michel, who fled. The residents called police, who found Michel outside.

Michel did not take anything from the house, police told NJ.com.

Driver fired by third-party company, Amazon says

Both visits were captured on the homeowner's home surveillance system,

An Amazon spokeswoman said Michel worked for a company contracted to deliver packages and his employment has been terminated.

Denville police on Friday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NOPE! 5 reasons unlimited PTO simply isn't worth it It's been a growing trend among companies, but is the benefit really worth it? Gallery Credit: Mike Brant