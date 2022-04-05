New Pete Davidson movie filming in New Jersey

New Jersey's reputation as a film and TV mecca continues to grow: "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson's new movie is just wrapping up filming in the Garden State.

It's a horror movie called "The Home" and it's a story about a troubled man who starts working at a retirement facility and realizes that its residents and caretakers harbor sinister secrets. As he investigates the building and its forbidden fourth floor, he starts to uncover connections to his own past and upbringing as a foster child.

The closed St. Francis Residential Community in Denville plays a major role in the movie with other scenes filmed in Elizabeth and Nutley.

Directed by "The Purge" creator James DeMonaco, who also co-wrote the script with Adan Canto, the movie is produced by Bill Block (producer of the new "Halloween" movies) and Sébastien K. Lemercier (producer of "The Purge" movies). The Home will be Miramax’s latest addition to their extensive roster of horror films including "Halloween," "Scream," "Hellraiser" and "Dracula."

Many well-known horror films have been made in New Jersey throughout the years, including "The Amityville Horror" (1979), shot in Toms River. The legendary and influential fright movie "Friday the 13th" (1980) was filmed on location in Blairstown, Hardwick, and Hope Township. "13th Child" (2002) was shot primarily in Wharton State Forest, Batsto Village, and Hammonton in the Pine Barrens. And the upcoming thriller "Goodnight Mommy," with Naomi Watts, was filmed entirely in Bedminster last year.

No release date has been announced for "The Home," nor have there been any reported Kanye sightings.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

