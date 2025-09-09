🍪 The Girl Scouts have unveiled a new cookie flavor for 2026

Move over Thin Mints, Tagalongs, and Samoas… there’s a new cookie in town.

Girl Scouts of the USA has announced that Exploremores will join the lineup for the 2026 Girl Scout cookie season.

Exploremores is a rocky road ice cream-inspired sandwich cookie, filled with flavors of chocolate, marshmallow, and toasted almond-flavored cream.

Exploremores reflects the spirit of exploration at the heart of very Girl Scout.

Exploremores will be offered online and in person at local booths during the 2026 cookie season, which typically runs from January to April.

All proceeds from cookie sales stay local with Girl Scout councils and troops to help fund life-changing programs, experiences, and learnings all year long, the organization said.

