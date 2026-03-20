Stir-fry and salad restaurant just opened its newest NJ location
If you haven’t heard of the fast-casual chain, Honeygrow, where have you been? They’ve been popping up all over New Jersey since around 2015 with no end to their expansion in sight.
A new location just opened in Somerset County, so if you’re in the area, I hope you’re hungry.
Honeygrow specialize in stir-fry, salads, and their fruit/ dessert cups that they call Honeybars.
Honeybars come in flavors like Brownie Crumble, Apple Pie, and Banana Pudding to name a few.
Their unique menu allows customers to personalize their orders, typically with a protein (steak, chicken, tofu, shrimp, egg, turkey meatballs) with rice noodles, egg white noodles, whole wheat noodles, or a salad base of romaine, arugula, or kale.
You can also opt for various sauces, garnishes, veggies, cheeses, and toppings to individualize your order and make it your own.
Honeygrow is expanding in New Jersey
The name, “honeygrow,” plays off of “honest eating and growing local,” so you can be sure to get fresh, local ingredients when you go.
The latest Honeygrow location opened up on Friday, Mar. 20 in the Blue Star Shopping Center at 1701 Route 22 in Watchung, NJ.
They are open daily from 10:30 a.m. through 10:00 p.m..
This is the PA-born chain’s 13th restaurant in the Garden State.
You can also find them in Kearny, Hoboken, Moorestown, North Brunswick, Marlton, Cherry Hill, New Brunswick, Bridgewater, Hamilton, Toms River, Woodbridge, and Old Bridge.
Check out their full menu and catering options for yourself on their website.
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.