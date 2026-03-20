Stir-fry and salad restaurant just opened its newest NJ location

If you haven’t heard of the fast-casual chain, Honeygrow, where have you been? They’ve been popping up all over New Jersey since around 2015 with no end to their expansion in sight.

A new location just opened in Somerset County, so if you’re in the area, I hope you’re hungry.

Honeygrow specialize in stir-fry, salads, and their fruit/ dessert cups that they call Honeybars.

Honeybars come in flavors like Brownie Crumble, Apple Pie, and Banana Pudding to name a few.

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Their unique menu allows customers to personalize their orders, typically with a protein (steak, chicken, tofu, shrimp, egg, turkey meatballs) with rice noodles, egg white noodles, whole wheat noodles, or a salad base of romaine, arugula, or kale.

You can also opt for various sauces, garnishes, veggies, cheeses, and toppings to individualize your order and make it your own.

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Honeygrow is expanding in New Jersey

The name, “honeygrow,” plays off of “honest eating and growing local,” so you can be sure to get fresh, local ingredients when you go.

The latest Honeygrow location opened up on Friday, Mar. 20 in the Blue Star Shopping Center at 1701 Route 22 in Watchung, NJ.

They are open daily from 10:30 a.m. through 10:00 p.m..

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This is the PA-born chain’s 13th restaurant in the Garden State.

You can also find them in Kearny, Hoboken, Moorestown, North Brunswick, Marlton, Cherry Hill, New Brunswick, Bridgewater, Hamilton, Toms River, Woodbridge, and Old Bridge.

Check out their full menu and catering options for yourself on their website.

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What we saw at 2026 Polar Plunge in Seaside Heights The plunge on March 14, 2026, supported the Special Olympics New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Julia Slevin/Townsquare Media

A Look Inside Grocery Outlet Stores, ‘Extreme Value’ Retailer in NJ Grocery Outlet dubs itself “the nation’s largest extreme value retailer,” since its start in 1946. Founder Jim Read opened the first store by selling military surplus at deep discount prices.

Flash forward to 20256, when the third generation of the Read family has stores across the nation, including three in New Jersey, after six are soon closing. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for March (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during March. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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