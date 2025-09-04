🍝 A Monmouth County town is planning its inaugural Restaurant Week

🍝 At least 10 restaurants are participating

🍝 The event will take place next month

MARLBORO — One Monmouth County township is gearing up for its first-ever Restaurant Week next month.

Running from Oct. 5-12, Marlboro residents and visitors will have the chance to experience the township’s diverse cultural offerings at participating restaurants, according to Mayor Jonathan Hornik and the Marlboro Economic Development Committee.

ALSO READ: Atlantic City hotel teams with Liberty Science Center for a cosmic getaway

“Marlboro is ready to showcase the high-quality restaurants that make our town a premier dining destination. Foodies, adventurers, and restaurant enthusiasts alike are invited to savor the flavors and enjoy the vibrant energy all week long,” Hornik said.

Participating restaurants and their Restaurant Week offerings will be announced on the Restaurant Week website.

So far, there are ten participating eateries, including Amorina Ristorante Italiano, Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza and Wings, Aunt Butchie’s of Brooklyn, Istanbul Bay Premium, Mizu Sushi and Asian Fusion, Over Easy Kitchen, Rosalita’s Roadside Cantina, SamVera, Nonna’s Cucina, and Sette Wood Burning Bistro.

SamVera will participate in the first-ever Marlboro Restaurant Week next month (Google Street View) SamVera will participate in the first-ever Marlboro Restaurant Week next month (Google Street View) loading...

“Whether you’re craving authentic Italian, Mediterranean or Mexican classics, seafood dishes, fusion sushi, or indulging in delicious desserts, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Every bite you take during Marlboro Restaurant Week is more than a meal; it’s an investment in Marlboro’s community and future,” said Chair of the EDC, Aleksandra “Sana” Simanovsky.

To learn more about Marlboro Restaurant Week, stop by the EDC booth at Marlboro Day on September 7 from noon to 5 p.m., or email the EDC.

Be sure to make a reservation for lunch or dinner.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom