NJ cops need your help: He brutally raped a jogger in the park

⚫ An alleged rape at a park remains unsolved

⚫ It happened in the middle of the day

⚫ The victim thought she was going to die

MARLBORO — Despite dozens of leads, authorities still don't know who attacked and raped a jogger in broad daylight three years ago.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office is putting a call out to the public, hoping someone will come forward with information that can provide some answers and accountability.

“This investigation will continue until that information is obtained and that individual is identified and apprehended," said Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.

According to the prosecutor's office, a woman was jogging in Big Brook Park at around 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 4, 2021, when she was physically attacked by a man that she had previously noticed stretching.

In this first-hand account shared with New Jersey 101.5, the victim said her assailant dragged her 30 to 40 feet off the Henry Hudson Trail. She feared she was going to die, so she remained silent when he threatened her life.

Authorities say the man brandished a box cutter-style knife and caused minor injuries to the victim. Then, according to police, the man exposed himself and sexually assaulted the woman before fleeing the area.

Big Brook Park, Marlboro (Google Maps) Big Brook Park, Marlboro (Google Maps) loading...

Along with the sketch provided by authorities (at the top of this story), authorities describe the man as:

⚫ Tan, white, with medium-length hair

⚫ Possibly of Eastern European descent

⚫ Approximately 6 feet tall, weighing approximately 240 pounds

⚫ Raised scar on one ear, light facial hair, and a distinctive neck tattoo

⚫ Was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants

According to authorities, hundreds of man hours have been devoted to the investigation, including follow-up on more than two dozen leads.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact MCPO Detective Kayla Santiago at 800-533-7443, or Marlboro Township Police Department Detective Michael Pecoraro at 732-536-0100.

Tips can be delivered anonymously through Monmouth County Crime Stoppers, at 800-671-4400.

"I don’t think that it’s right that he’s getting to live his life and I’m living mine so guarded and so afraid," the victim told New Jersey 101.5. "He has to be paying for groceries and he’s getting a gallon of milk. He has to be eating in the diner and he has to come in for a bagel. He has to do something — he has to make money or work, he has to be somewhere."

