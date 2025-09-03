🔭 NJ stargazers are in for a real treat this fall

ATLANTIC CITY — Are you a stargazer looking for a very cool celestial escape? Then, listen up because the stars have just aligned in your favor.

With the partial lunar eclipse on Sept. 18 and the Harvest Supermoon on Sept. 29, Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City has decided to team up with the Liberty Science Center in Jersey City for a one-of-a-kind cosmic getaway, called the Stargazing Hotel Package.

What is the Stargazing Hotel Package?

The mid-week getaway includes an overnight stay in an Ocean Blu Room with spectacular views of the Atlantic Ocean, Steel Pier, and the star-glittered skyline—a perfect combination to “inspire your nighttime explorations.”

Guests will get an up-close and personal view of the cosmos with the included rental of a Moon Mission 100MM Tabletop Telescope and a high-powered hand-held spotlight.

The moon gazing will take place from Ocean’s Skywalk, perched 10 stories above the beach and boardwalk.

A custom star map curated by Liberty Science Center’s space experts, plus an in-room tutorial video, guides guests through their own cosmic adventure.

The stargazing experience also includes a $150 food and beverage credit, redeemable at any of Ocean’s restaurants.

Plus, guests will take home a piece of the cosmos with an exclusive Ocean and Liberty Science Center swag bag.

The cost for the out-of-this-world adventure begins at $309 per night.

Can’t make the partial lunar eclipse or the harvest supermoon this month?

Don’t worry.

This stargazing deal is valid from Sunday through Thursday through Dec. 25.

