A Colombian national wanted in his native country on criminal theft charges and accused of repeated shoplifting in New Jersey has been arrested by federal agents.

On May 9, Ludwin Quintero-Rojas was arrested in Newark by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.

The 31-year-old, who is not legally in this country, has been detained at Delaney Hall.

Quintero-Rojas has a criminal warrant in his home country for aggravated theft and attempted theft with injury.

He was arrested in September 2023 by border patrol agents in El Paso, Texas, who served him with a notice to appear back in court.

Months later in January 2024, Quintero-Rojas was arrested in New York City for petit larceny.

In July 2024, he was convicted of a disorderly conduct charge in Queens County Criminal Court in New York and sentenced to a conditional discharge.

Last month, Quintero-Rojas was arrested in Ocean County for shoplifting.

On April 16, Lacey Township Police responded to a Kohl's store where Quintero-Rojas, who was living in Jackson, allegedly tried to steal over $1,042 in merchandise, Patch reported.

The next day, he was similarly busted by Howell Township Police, also for shoplifting. Those two charges remained pending.

For a third straight day on April 18, Quintero-Rojas was arrested by Marlboro Township Police for shoplifting.

He was convicted in Marlboro Municipal Court on May 1 and sentenced to 10 days of community service.

A day after appearing in court in Monmouth County, Quintero-Rojas was arrested in Ocean County a fourth time for shoplifting, this time by Brick Township Police on May 2. This charge is currently pending.

Calling Quintero-Rojas a “criminal alien,” ICE Newark Field Office Director John Tsoukaris said “Quintero’s immigration and criminal history shows a repetitive pattern of disregard for U.S. laws.”

Quintero-Rojas was scheduled for a hearing on Thursday in Elizabeth, before the Executive Office for Immigration Review.

