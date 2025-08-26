If you’ve ever thought, “I need a break,” but don’t want to spend your weekend stuck in traffic at the Shore, meet Sweet Honey Farm in Morganville.

This place feels like someone plucked a peaceful, rustic retreat out of a dream and planted it right in the middle of Monmouth County.

Flowers, Walking Photo by Bonnie Kittle on Unsplash/ Canva/ Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

Picture this: walk past the gate into 10 or 20 acres of chemical-free land—gardens, animals, wildflowers.

You can pick your own eggs, stroll through organic produce beds, or pet retired police horses. It’s a vibe. A full “farm life but make it chic” kind of vibe.

They’re members-only for now, but honestly, it sounds like the kind of New Jersey community we all want to be part of. Members get daily access to wellness amenities —cedar saunas, infrared therapy, cold plunges, a futuristic co-working space, and even goat yoga (yes, goat yoga).

There’s a barn gym with top-of-the-line equipment and a rustic coffee shack where you can grab a latte before you work from a farm table with Wi-Fi stronger than your kitchen’s.

Petting Horses Photo by Kristina Delp on Unsplash loading...

If you don’t want to commit just yet, try a Day Pass.

It gets you a guided farm tour, fitness classes, massages for a small add-on, fresh meals straight from the farmstand, and access to all the amenities—good vibes included.

Day passes run around $250, which sounds steep until you realize that includes access to everything from cold plunges to freshly baked pastries.

Goat Yoga Photo by Vivian Cai on Unsplash/ Canva/ Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

The person behind all of this, Devon Lévesque, built it with an emphasis on longevity and community.

He wants us to feel good—not just living longer, but loving our lives while we’re here. That’s what Sweet Honey Farm is. It’s one of those rare New Jersey spots that hits reset on your noise, your stress, and your inbox. All without leaving the state.