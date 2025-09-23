🚨Plainsboro teen Alan Zheng found dead less than a mile from home

🚨Search began late Sunday night after the 17-year-old was reported missing

🚨Alan was a high school senior

PLAINSBORO — The body of a 17-year-old high school senior who was reported missing Sunday night was found Monday morning, less than a mile from his home.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said a search began immediately in the area of The Crossing at Grover's Mill East neighborhood off Grover's Mill Road. The teen's body was found Monday morning along Grover’s Mill Road around 7:45 a.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Ciccone. A cause and manner of death was not disclosed.

Teen identified as high school senior

In an email to the West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional School District, Superintendent David Aderhold identified the teen as Alan Zheng, a 12th-grade student at High School North. He was a member of the swim team.

Aderhold said that mental health professionals will be available to support students and staff on Tuesday and Wednesday.

