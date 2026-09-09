🚲 A naked man riding an electric bicycle has repeatedly been spotted on Readington Township trails.

📸 Police finally got a photo and are asking the public to help identify the “free-spirited” cyclist.

😂 The unusual police post sparked plenty of jokes, including one reminder: Pants are “even more strongly encouraged.”

READINGTON TOWNSHIP — Police in a Hunterdon County town are asking the public’s help in identifying a rather unconventional cyclist who has been spotting riding the township’s trails.

Readington Township officers have received sporadic reports over the past several years about this man enjoying the trails on an electric bicycle while wearing “considerably less safety equipment than we would recommend.”

Naked e-bike rider makes another appearance

The naked e-bike rider made another appearance a few days ago, but this time, officers were able to get a photograph.

“For everyone’s sake, certain portions of the image have been appropriately secured,” police wrote on their Facebook page.

They want to identify this free-spirited cyclist. So, if anyone recognizes the man or have information that could help police determine who he is, please contact the Readington Township Police Department.

Readington police issue unusual safety reminder

Police then issued a friendly, tongue-in-cheek reminder to residents. “Helmets are strongly encouraged. Pants are even more strongly encouraged.”

Social media has plenty to say about naked cyclist

The social media post garnered a lot of hilarious comments from people.

“Seen that guy a year ago pedaling around naked! No one believed me! Thank you for debunking the myth of this free-spirited individual,” read one post.

“Our PD is the best. Thanks for keeping an eye out for him and for making us all giggle in the meantime!”

“At least he remembered his helmet! Safety first.”

“Looks like clothes in the bike basket. Maybe he’s headed to do laundry!”

“I hope he uses bug spray.”

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