READINGTON — A local massage parlor was raided by police, with four people arrested in connection with alleged sex-for-money offenses at the business.

Responding to “community concerns,” Readington Township police and the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office carried out a three-week investigation.

On June 6, officers carried out a search warrant at the Aurora 1 Spa , located at 1 Old Highway 28 in the Whitehouse Station area of town.

Three workers were arrested — 35-year-old Li Saihong, 33-year-old Chunhua Lai and 47-year-old Jinhua Hua, all of Whitehouse Station, were each charged with fourth-degree promoting a house of prostitution and engaging in prostitution for economic gain, a disorderly persons offense.

Also arrested was 40-year-old Christopher Zwarybh, of Blairstown, charged with engaging in prostitution as a patron, a disorderly person’s offense.

Li Saihong was additionally charged with resisting arrest, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée Robeson said.

First court appearances for the defendants were pending, as of Tuesday.

Anyone with information relating to the investigation can contact the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office at 908-788-1129 or the Readington Township Police Department at 908-534-4031.

Information can also be provided anonymously through the Hunterdon County Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-321-0010.

