Could we be getting a ‘Jersey Shore’ crossover with ‘RHONJ’?
Heads up, fans of reality shows: we could be getting a crossover episode of two of the biggest shows that is pure New Jersey.
The cast of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” has been seen shooting scenes at various clubs over the last month or so.
TMZ is reporting that they were spotted filming at TAO (a nightclub in New York City) on Friday night.
They were not, however, the only New Jersey reality stars who were seen clubbing that night.
The Jersey Shore cast was seen filming with the RHONJ cast.
Two of the biggest stars of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga, were also at the club having an on-camera conversation with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.
In the clip caught by TMZ, the staff says:
“It looks like a nice convo between the three ... with Melissa giving Snooki a quick high-five and Joe smooching her on the cheek before they parted ways.
Allegedly, one of the newer cast members of “Real Housewives,” Danielle Cabral, was also at the club that night. It’s unclear if any of Snooki’s “Jersey Shore” co-stars were out partying with them.
A release date for the eighth season of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” has not yet been announced.
Meanwhile, “Real Housewives of New Jersey” is on hiatus while producers figure out the future (if there is one) of the show.
In the meantime, if you want to get your fix of the Housewives, check out their Garden State homes.
