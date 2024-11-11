Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson stuns shoppers in New Jersey

Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson made a trip to a local New Jersey target store, delighting shoppers over the weekend.

Johnson has been on a press tour, with two big movies hitting theaters this month.

There's the animated sequel, “Moana 2” — and Christmas action-comedy, “Red One,” in which he plays the head of Santa’s security.

So, it was fitting that the beloved actor announced his team had gifts to hand out while taking photos and greeting the crowd at the Clifton store.

Since March, Johnson also has a skin care line aimed at men carried exclusively by Target, Papatui.

Products include body wash, soap, moisturizer and deodorant.

A day later, The Rock was in Manhattan as seen on his own Instagram feed, ahead of the New York City premiere of "Red One."

