President Trump already making a difference for NJ (Opinion)

As I've been saying for a year New Jersey, help is on the way. In one of the early appointments for the incoming 47th President of the United States, addressing illegal immigration is top of mind.

Every state became a border state under the misguided, reckless, and deadly policy decision from the Biden/Harris Administration. Add to the open border, the sanctuary state policies in many states including New Jersey and there was a recipe for disaster.

As we've discussed, NJ has nearly 900,000 illegals draining our resources, putting undo pressure on our infrastructure and making our neighborhoods less safe. We've been talking about solutions since I returned from the Texas/Mexican border back in March of this year.

Bill Spadea and the Common Sense Club at the southern border Bill Spadea and the Common Sense Club at the southern border loading...

President Trump was elected to serve another term as President of the United States last Tuesday and has wasted no time building a competent, focused, and organized effort to get the nation back on track. Former acting ICE director Tom Homan has been tapped as the incoming "Border Czar".

I met Tom a few months ago at a border security event at Mar-A-Lago.

Former ICE Director Tom Homan and Bill Spadea Former ICE Director Tom Homan and Bill Spadea loading...

This is the guy to lead this effort for sure. He's smart, confident, knowledgeable, and courageous. He'll tackle the problem head-on and given the new GOP majority in the House and Senate, let's hope that the current NJ governor is unable to block the critical progress we need here in New Jersey.

In case you're wondering if it was "fake news". it isn't, the NJ governor actually said he would fight Trump's policies "to the death". Hmm, maybe Governor Murphy should get a call from the Secret Service to define exactly what he means by that reckless, irresponsible, and possibly dangerous statement.

(Jake Hirsch/Governor’s Office.) (Jake Hirsch/Governor’s Office.) loading...

Meanwhile, the rest of us who actually love our country and want the best for all citizens will be standing strong with President Trump as he secures our border and stops the invasion that has exploded over the past four years.

Join me in wishing Tom Homan well in his new role in service to our great nation.

How N.J. voted in the 2024 presidential election Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris won New Jersey's 14 Electoral College votes but her performance against Republican former President Donald Trump trailed President Biden's victory in 2020. Below is a county-by-county breakdown. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈