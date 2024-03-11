Many in New Jersey unaware of the true crisis at the border

The trip to our southern border proved to be eye-opening and disconcerting. I can tell you that what you are being told by the national media, and from your government, is not accurate.

The situation on the ground is dangerous and devolving.

We met with private security, law enforcement, ranchers, and citizens all saying the same thing. Drugs, guns, and human trafficking are a reality along the border and the first step toward a solution is to close the border and build the wall.

Immigration Christian Views AP loading...

False narrative vs. devastating reality

This part of the country used to be a place where Mexican and American families traveled back and forth regularly to shop, dine, work, and visit. Now with the cartels firmly in charge in several border cities on the Mexican side and crime making the cities on the U.S. side too dangerous, even those families with relatives across the river want the border closed and the wall built.

It is the fact that so many Democrat politicians have gone to the border for a photo op to fuel a false narrative of "kids in cages" and "families being separated". Sadly, for so many millions of Mexicans, the false narrative distracts from the reality of human trafficking.

According to law enforcement on the ground, most of the kids are a part of the cartel's massive, billion-dollar trafficking industry which takes advantage of the current Biden plan to allow the border to be open and "families" to be processed and then released, into the United States. The cartel uses the kids as "guides" and spotters to help streams of illegal migrants get to the U.S. side.

Immigration Humanitarian Parole AP loading...

Modern-day slavery happening now

As we learned, human trafficking is a "better business" option for the cartels as they are paid on the Mexican side by the migrant, and when they don't have the money, they are assigned to a "handler" in the U.S. to make sure they are sending money back until the debt is paid.

That's right, modern-day slavery happening right here under our noses.

The penalty for non-payment? Death, starting with family members left behind. The penalty for not getting "permission" from the cartels to cross? Death.

Our guides told us the stories of the bodies that are left in plain sight to discourage others from defying the cartels. That's right, the "law and order" at our southern border is a modern-day slave trade involving women and children.

New Jersey as the problem — and solution

It's easy to blame the Democrats in Washington and Trenton but some Republicans are equally at fault. Two of these Republicans want to be elected governor in 2025.

Jack Ciatterelli, who has been running for governor for the past 8 years and has lost twice already, supports illegals getting a New Jersey driver's license. Of course, this is a pathway to voting and has helped illegals, many of whom have terrorist ties or are hardened criminals, blend in among us.

Election 2021 New Jersey Governor AP loading...

Jon Bramnick for his part, has a law firm that fights for illegals to avoid deportation. Jon's firm profits from the crisis that is enslaving children and endangering our communities.

State Of The State New Jersey AP loading...

The solution for New Jersey is simple. End the sanctuary state and cut all funding to anyone here illegally. Then enforce ALL federal detainer orders working with Immigration and Customs Enforcement to round up criminal aliens.

Ending so-called "bail reform" is a critical piece of the solution as there is no way for the system to function properly with little or no information coming from other countries about a person's potential criminal past. We need to re-engage with the federal government to use our county jails to house criminal aliens while they wait for a deportation hearing and start the flow of money into our state from the feds.

Beyond New Jersey, we need to work closely with the governor in Texas providing support for Operation Lone Star.

New Jersey deploys State Troopers and National Guard members for natural disasters around the nation.

This is a disaster that is unfolding and impacting us directly in the form of a strain on our infrastructure, higher crime, and a drain of resources flowing away from Americans and for illegals.

We can help provide law enforcement support and construction support, empowering our skilled trades to support the Texas border fencing going up in defiance of the Biden Government in Washington.

Texas Border Governors AP loading...

Not an immigration problem; it's war

Remember, the human toll is being absorbed by Americans and Mexicans alike. This is not an invasion of innocents seeking a better life. Those people are being used as slaves to generate billions from savage Cartels who are actively engaged in the modern-day slave trade. This is an invasion of military-age men from China, Iran, and Africa using children as cover.

So far more than 7.2 million have crossed the southern border since Biden was inaugurated. Law enforcement and Border Patrol estimate that 5% are hardened criminals, including child predators, rapists and murderers.

Over six weeks in 2023, out of 2,000 illegals crossing in just one county, Hidalgo, 70% percent were Chinese military-age men.

When the Texas Department of Public Safety (State Troopers) had to mobilize to take back an area occupied by the cartels for storage of weapons and people, yes, on the American side of the river, they uncovered a store of improvised explosive devices, the same used to maim and kill American military personnel in the Middle East.

This is not an immigration problem, we are a nation at war with highly organized, militarized cartels with no regard for human life.

15 US Cities You Can't Afford In 5 Years + The most expensive in NJ as of now According to Financebuzz.com, you're not going to be able to afford these 15 cities in 5 years across the US. Plus a look at 5 of New Jersey's least affordable places today. Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews, Mike Brant

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈