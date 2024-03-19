Spadea’s common-sense plan to solve illegal immigration in NJ

After returning from the southern border last week and seeing the crisis firsthand, I decided it was time to offer real solutions.

Below is my plan to solve illegal immigration locally in New Jersey.

The No. 1 solution is to have a responsible federal government deploying military and construction resources to close the border, build the wall, and take the fight directly to the cartel operations on the Mexican side. Until then, we are stuck in New Jersey with a decision on how to deal with rising crime, and an influx of illegals, many of whom may be hardened criminals, cartel operatives, and terrorists.

I broke down the solution into three parts: Enforcing Laws, Protecting Citizen Taxpayers, and Reclaiming Our State.

Some points were taken from common sense solutions already implemented in other states. Some are specific to reversing dangerous policies enacted by the current administration in Trenton.

Enforcing Our Laws

1️⃣ Enforce all ICE detainers. Illegal immigrants are committing crimes and being sent right back out onto our streets because the Murphy administration refuses to cooperate with Federal Law Enforcement.

2️⃣ Renew all Federal contracts for housing illegal detainees in county jails. This will make the streets safer and create much-needed revenue for County Governments.

3️⃣ End Bail Reform by declaring a public safety emergency. Currently, more than 8 in 10 perpetrators arrested are released.

Protecting New Jersey Citizen Taxpayers

1️⃣ Immediately cut all “handouts” for illegal immigrants. No more driver's licenses, free college tuition, elective health care, legal fees to fight deportation, etc.

2️⃣ Require a question on intake forms at hospitals to identify illegals and the cost associated with providing their healthcare (as Florida has done). Could possibly provide an avenue to filing a lawsuit against the federal government to recoup costs.

3️⃣ Suspend state aid to sanctuary cities (as Georgia has proposed).

Reclaiming Our State

1️⃣ Lockdown New Jersey’s “border” from Biden’s ghost flight transports. Turn away the buses, planes, and trains that are allowing illegals to depart their transport and run rampant in our communities.

2️⃣ Immediately end New Jersey’s status as a “sanctuary state” that Murphy enacted in 2018.

3️⃣ Ban local governments from issuing government ID to illegal immigrants (as Florida has done)

4️⃣ Suspend recognition of out-of-state driver’s licenses issued exclusively to illegals (as Florida has done)

