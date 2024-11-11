Booyah! NJ’s Laurita Winery to hold a ‘90s dance night

If you haven’t been to Laurita Winery in New Egypt, New Jersey… what are you waiting for?

The space is gorgeous, the staff is incredible, and, oh yeah, there’s also really delicious wine.

I’ve had the pleasure of going there a few times over the past few years, and I’m consistently impressed by how the place is run.

And by how scenic it is.

The only thing that could make a trip to the family-owned winery any more fun is some sweet ‘90s nostalgia.

The winery will be hosting a 1990-themed dance party on Friday, Nov. 29, from 7 to 11 p.m. It’ll be a night of awesome throwbacks and tasty wine.

Don’t drink and dance on an empty stomach, though; they encourage you to fuel up with a meal from their menu beforehand.

Dust off those flannel shirts, cargo pants, and platform shoes, and get ready to step into our time machine for a night of nostalgia, epic tunes, and good vibes!

It should be noted that this is an adult-themed party, so it’s strictly for those ages 21 and over.

Plus, would the little ones even appreciate how hard you’ll commit to singing those ‘90s bops? I doubt it!

Laurita Winery is located at 85 Archertown Rd in New Egypt, New Jersey.

You can book your tickets here, the night is sure to be “all that and a bag of chips!”

If you’re busy that night, you can “talk to the hand.”

Want to start the nostalgia trip early? See how many of these you remember…

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

