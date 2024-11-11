TOMS RIVER — A new store is ready to blossom in Ocean County. It wants to be your go-to stop for houseplants and housewares.

Following about seven months of work on a space along Fischer Blvd., VINE Garden & Gift is gearing up for a grand-opening weekend that begins on Saturday.

The retail shop is located right next to JoeBella's Italian Kitchen & Bar.

According to an online post announcing the opening, the store is the product of "years of dreaming and planning" by the owner, Toms River resident Meg Zirkel-Affa.

"As you step into VINE, you'll be greeted by an exceptional selection of houseplants—ranging from artisan-made topiaries to striking orchids — each carefully chosen for both beauty and the joy it will bring to your home," VINE wrote on Facebook. "The store also offers a thoughtfully curated collection of gifts, housewares, and luxury garden goods, all sourced from local artisans and bespoke suppliers."

There's also a café within the store, offering pastries, teas, and espresso-based drinks.

VINE expects to add activities to its schedule in the future, including book club meetups and flower arrangement workshops. Zirkel-Affa envisions the store as a "community hub."

The store will be open seven days a week, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. A grand opening celebration is scheduled for Nov. 16 and Nov. 17.

In April, Zirkel-Affa first announced plans to open the store.

VINE is located at 783 Fischer Blvd. in Toms River.

