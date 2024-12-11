Gun and Porsche stolen during 20-minute NJ home invasion

🚨 There was an early morning house invasion in Wall

🚨 Three suspects stole a gun and a Porsche, police say

🚨 They are considered armed and dangerous

WALL — Police are investigating a home invasion early Wednesday morning in this Monmouth County township.

Three masked robbers broke into a home on River Road around 1 a.m., by forcing open a window while the homeowners were asleep, township police reported.

During the 20-minute invasion, the robbers stole keys to multiple vehicles, a handgun, and a white Porsche.

Police said the trio fled in a white SUV and the stolen Porsche. The SUV is believed to have been driven along Fawn Path, then north on River Road, while the Porsche traveled south on River Road toward Route 70.

The Porsche was later spotted in Newark at approximately 2:19 a.m.

Authorities warn that the robbers are considered armed and dangerous. Residents in the River Road area are urged to check their security cameras for any footage of the white SUV or a white Porsche between midnight and 2 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Christopher Mason of the Wall Township Police Department at 732-449-4500 ext. 1192.

