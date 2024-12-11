🔪 New Jersey man charged with murder

🔪 Victim's mom witnessed crime, report says

🔪 New court documents reveal horrific details

IRVINGTON — Court documents say a New Jersey man surrendered to police covered in his girlfriend's blood after a violent stabbing seen by the victim's mother, according to a published report.

Denzel Dozier, 33, of East Orange, was charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses on Sunday, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said. He remains in custody at Essex County Jail, according to jail records.

Prosecutors said he stabbed Shanniiya Major, 32, of East Orange, outside the Olympic Apartments in Irvington early Sunday morning. She died at the hospital.

Now it appears the victim's mother is a key witness in the case against Dozier.

Report lays out new details in Irvington killing

Major's mother said to investigators that the attack began inside an apartment; she was woken up by a noise coming from the living room, according to new court documents obtained by NJ.com.

She saw part of the attack and then called the police, the report said.

Dozier continued to attack his girlfriend while the mother was on the phone with police, court documents reportedly said.

Police said he stabbed Major multiple times at the bottom of a staircase, according to the report.

He stomped on her head before walking away, the report said.

Covered in blood

Dozier then walked a half-mile from the apartment complex to a Newark police station and surrendered, the report said. He arrived as investigators were at the scene on 21st Street in Irvington.

The Newark police 4th precinct is about a half-mile from the apartment building.

Dozier was arrested. He has a court appearance scheduled for Thursday.

