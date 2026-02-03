🚒 Two firefighters were injured battling a three-alarm blaze above an Irvington cannabis dispensary early Saturday.

🌿 The fire caused significant damage to Flowerbomb Dispensary.

🔍 Officials are still investigating what sparked the overnight blaze.

IRVINGTON — An Essex County cannabis dispensary is temporarily closed after it went up in flames when a fire broke out over the weekend, injuring two firefighters and causing significant damage to the building.

Three-alarm fire erupts above Irvington dispensary

The three-alarm blaze started in the second-floor apartment above Flowerbomb Dispensary at 1108 Clinton Ave. early Saturday morning, according to the business’s social media post.

ALSO READ: Manchester man pleads guilty to trying to murder his mother

Nobody was inside the dispensary when the blaze broke out around 3 a.m.

Firefighters injured battling overnight blaze in Essex County

However, two firefighters were hurt. One suffered a shoulder injury, and the other had an eye injury. Both were taken to a hospital and were released, ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported.

The fire was brought under control 90 minutes later. The cause remains under investigation.

Flowerbomb Dispensary owners respond, promise return

“We are extremely disappointed by this unexpected event, and our hearts are heavy as this space means so much to us and to the community we serve. Most importantly, we are grateful that no one was harmed,” the owners of Flowerbomb Dispensary wrote on Facebook.

The owners are assessing the situation and asking clients for patience as they navigate this difficult situation and figure out their next steps.

However, one thing they did promise was that while the road remains unclear, they will return in the future, “serving you again—one flower at a time.”

New Jersey cannabis dispensary serves local community

Flowerbomb Dispensary, which operates under a license issued by the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission, offers a diverse selection of premium products, from top-shelf flower and edibles to concentrates, topicals, vapes, pre-rolls, and other wellness items that are fit for those new to the cannabis experience, or for the seasoned connoisseur.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom