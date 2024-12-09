Woman stabbed to death by boyfriend, prosecutor says

🚨Police were called to the Olympic Apartments in Irvington early Sunday morning

IRVINGTON — A woman was fatally stabbed “multiple times” by her boyfriend early Sunday morning, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police responded to a 911 call about a woman being found stabbed outside Olympic Apartments on 21st Street in Irvington around 4 a.m. Responding officers discovered Shanniyya Major, 33, of East Orange. She was taken to University Hospital in Newark.

Incident began in an apartment

Denzel Dozier, 33, was charged with first-degree murder and weapons charges, according to spokesperson Carmen Martin.

Shanniyya told detectives she and Major were dating before she was pronounced dead.

A witness told investigators that events that led to the stabbing began inside one of the units. Police did not disclose the circumstances of the stabbing.

