Woman stabbed to death by boyfriend, prosecutor says
🚨Police were called to the Olympic Apartments in Irvington early Sunday morning
🚨Responding officers found Shanniyya Major unresponsive outside the building
🚨Shanniyya told investigators that she and Major were dating
IRVINGTON — A woman was fatally stabbed “multiple times” by her boyfriend early Sunday morning, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
Police responded to a 911 call about a woman being found stabbed outside Olympic Apartments on 21st Street in Irvington around 4 a.m. Responding officers discovered Shanniyya Major, 33, of East Orange. She was taken to University Hospital in Newark.
Incident began in an apartment
Denzel Dozier, 33, was charged with first-degree murder and weapons charges, according to spokesperson Carmen Martin.
Shanniyya told detectives she and Major were dating before she was pronounced dead.
A witness told investigators that events that led to the stabbing began inside one of the units. Police did not disclose the circumstances of the stabbing.
