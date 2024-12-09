Severe hoarding conditions hamper firefighters at Westampton fire

🔥Police were aware of a hoarding situation inside the home

🔥First responders could not push the door open because it was blocked by boxes

🔥One person was found dead inside the house

WESTAMPTON — Firefighters faced “severe hoarding conditions” while responding to a house fire early on Saturday night.

Westampton Township Emergency Services said the conditions presented “significant challenges” at a home on East Pennington Drive in Westampton in trying to locate and extinguish the fire and searching the home.

Photos of the home show the house packed to the ceiling with “stuff.” There was also heavy growth of bamboo and brush outside the house.

Material in the front door of a Westampton home during a fire 12/7/24 Material in the front door of a Westampton home during a fire 12/7/24 (Willingboro Fire & EMS) loading...

Getting through the blockage

One individual died in the fire whose identity has not been disclosed pending notification of family.

Westampton Police Chief Brian Ferguson told 6 ABC Action News his department was aware of the hoarding situation and would need to use caution.

Fox 29 Philadephia video showed firefighters forming a short line taking the material out and setting it aside in order to enter the house. They also used tools to break it apart in the bay window in the front of the house.

The house will be taken apart, according to the chief.

