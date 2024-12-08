TRENTON — A Republican lawmaker is calling for a bipartisan group at the Capitol to investigate the unidentified drones leaving New Jersey on edge.

Drone sightings began before Thanksgiving in North Jersey, drawing the attention of the FBI and Homeland Security.

In recent weeks, they have been spotted in western, southern and coastal parts of the state, including over or near military locations and two of President-elect Donald Trump’s properties, prompting the FAA to impose new no-fly zones over Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster and the U.S. Army’s Picatinny Arsenal in Rockaway.

On Friday, state Sen. Doug Steinhardt, R-Hunterdon, a former state GOP chairman, called for the State Senate and Assembly to convene a committee with the authority to subpoena documents and solve the mystery.

“The recurring issue of unidentified drones in areas of critical military and infrastructure security, over private homes, under the cloak of darkness and at all hours of the night have raised concerns among many including residents in the 23rd Legislative District,” Steinhardt said.

“The incomplete answers and evasive assurances given by the Governor and others in authority positions have raised more questions than they have answered.”

Steinhardt said more complete answers than those offered last week by Gov. Phil Murphy and the FBI, which acknowledged an investigation into the sightings, would put residents at ease.

“Public safety should be the only issue right now,” he said.

What we know about the drones: Are they a threat?

For the first time, Gov. Murphy on Thursday said “there is no known threat to the public at this time” from the drones.

Murphy said he attended a briefing Wednesday with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and senior officials from federal and state law enforcement.

Officials’ dismissal of the drones fell flat after reports that the drones had interfered with a medical helicopter landing near a traffic crash site in Branchburg on Nov. 26.

Republican state Sen. Anthony Bucco, who has seen drones over his property, said last week that several agencies assured him there is “no known imminent threat from these devices."

Even so, the FBI last week asked the public to submit information about their sightings to tips.fbi.gov. The Ocean County Sheriff's Office, meanwhile, set up a Drone Unit to review drone complaints.

Where have the drones been flying?

Residential neighborhoods in western New Jersey have reported seeing them fly in clusters of as many as eight. In North Jersey, they also have been seen over water reservoirs and power lines.

Drone sightings were reported over Lacey and Toms River on Thursday night.

They have been spotted over Trump’s golf clubs in Bedminster, where one of his residences is located, as well as his Philadelphia-branded club in Pine Hill.

They have been seen over Picatinny Arsenal in Morris County and the National Guard Training Center in Monmouth County.

What do the drones look like?

The drone sightings have been in the evening. Video taken by witnesses shows the red-and-white light-blinking aircraft buzzing and hovering in the sky. Some reports have described them as large as an SUV.

What could they be?

Drones have become so common in recent years, that few sightings have raised questions about visitors from Mars.

The lack of detailed answers from government officials could indicate that the aircraft could be related to military operations. Or that officials don’t know what they are.

Some people could also be seeing helicopters or small airplanes and mistaking them for drones. New Jersey has nearly four dozen airports.

Drones are used for commercial, governmental and recreational purposes. All are regulated by the Federal Aviation Administration and specific New Jersey laws.

Drones weighing less than 55 pounds are allowed for commercial and recreational purposes but must follow rules establishing no-fly zones near airports and emergency scenes. Drone operators sometimes will have to obtain permission from property owners or public agencies before flying over certain locations.

Local officials and lawmakers upset

Last week, Republican Assemblymen John DiMaio, R-Warren, and Erik Peterson, R-Hunterdon, faulted the Murphy administration for not being more forthcoming with answers.

“This reckless behavior has to immediately cease, and the public deserves an explanation,” their joint letter to Murphy on Thursday said.

“It’s hard to believe that agencies like the FBI, FAA, Homeland Security, New Jersey State Police and yourself are unaware of what’s happening. If they do know, that information must be shared."

